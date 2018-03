BRIEF-Akka Technologies Sees Growth Of Over 5 Pct In 2018

March 20 (Reuters) - AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR ‍​44.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES EUR 95.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 77.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SELF-FINANCING CAPACITY CAME TO EUR 91 MILLION IN 2017, 37 PERCENT INCREASE VERSUS 2016

* 17 PERCENT INCREASE IN WORKFORCE IN 2017

* MOMENTUM IN SALES AND RECRUITMENT SEEN IN 2017 CONTINUED IN Q1 2018

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.70 PER SHARE, UP 17 PERCENT

* SEES GROWTH OF OVER 5 PERCENT IN 2018 AND IMPROVEMENT IN MARGINS AND FREE CASH FLOW

* SEES SOUND GROWTH AND FURTHER MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS FOR 2018

* IN 2018 “WE ARE GOING TO IMPROVE OUR OPERATING MARGIN FROM 7.2 PERCENT TO 8 PERCENT” - CFO

* IN 2018 "WE ARE GOING TO DOUBLE THE FREE CASH FLOW" - CFO