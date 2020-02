Feb 12 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc:

* AKORN ANNOUNCES NEW EXTENSION OF STANDSTILL WITH LENDERS AND AGREES TO PURSUE A SALE OF ITS BUSINESS

* AKORN INC - AGREEMENT DEFINES PATH FORWARD TO EXECUTE A SALE OF AKORN’S BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY USING CHAPTER 11 PROTECTION

* AKORN INC - PLANS TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS USUAL THROUGHOUT SALE PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: