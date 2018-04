BRIEF-Akorn Asks Delaware Court To Require Fresenius Kabi To Fulfill Its Obligations Under Merger Agreement

April 23 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc:

* AKORN ASKS DELAWARE COURT TO REQUIRE FRESENIUS KABI TO FULFILL ITS OBLIGATIONS UNDER MERGER AGREEMENT

* AKORN SAYS FRESENIUS’ ATTEMPT TO TERMINATE DEAL ON PRETEXT THAT FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION ARE BREACH OF MERGER AGREEMENT “COMPLETELY WITHOUT MERIT”

* AKORN - PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED ONGOING INVESTIGATION HAS NOT FOUND ANY FACTS THAT WOULD RESULT IN A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON AKORN’S BUSINESS

* AKORN - SINCE ONGOING INVESTIGATION HAS NOT FOUND ANY FACTS THAT WOULD RESULT IN MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT, “THERE IS NO BASIS TO TERMINATE TRANSACTION”

* AKORN INC - INVESTIGATION IS NOT A CONDITION TO DEAL CLOSING AND ONLY REMAINING CONDITION IS APPROVAL FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION