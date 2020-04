April 1 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc:

* AKORN INC SAYS ON FEBRUARY 12, CO, UNITS, AD HOC GROUP OF LENDERS ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO STANDSTILL AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* AKORN - DURATION OF “STANDSTILL PERIOD” WAS EXTENDED FROM FEB 7 UNTIL EARLIEST OF DELIVERY OF NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF STANDSTILL PERIOD

* AKORN INC - CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH STANDSTILL LENDERS REGARDING SALE PROCESS Source: (bit.ly/2WYKWrF) Further company coverage: