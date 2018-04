BRIEF-Akorn Issues Statement In Response To Fresenius Seeking To Terminate Merger

April 22 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc:

* AKORN INC ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FRESENIUS KABI’S ANNOUNCEMENT THAT IT IS SEEKING TO TERMINATE THE DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT

* AKORN SAYS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED ONGOING INVESTIGATION HAS NOT FOUND ANY FACTS THAT WOULD RESULT IN ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S BUSINESS

* AKORN SAYS SINCE INVESTIGATION DID NOT FIND ANY FACTS RESULTING IN ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S BUSINESS, IT IS “NO BASIS TO TERMINATE THE TRANSACTION”

* AKORN SAYS INTEND TO “VIGOROUSLY” ENFORCE CO’S RIGHTS, AND FRESENIUS’ OBLIGATIONS, UNDER BINDING MERGER AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: