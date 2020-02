Feb 26 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc:

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.64

* Q4 REVENUE $162.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $175.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.01 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 INCLUDING ITEMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: