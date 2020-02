Feb 10 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc:

* AKORN - ON FEB 4 BOARD APPROVED, RETENTION PROGRAMS FOR CO’S EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND ALL OTHER U.S. SALARIED EXEMPT EMPLOYEES FOR 2020

* AKORN INC - ABOUT $39.4 MILLION WAS APPROVED FOR PAYMENT UNDER RETENTION PROGRAMS FOR CO'S U.S. SALARIED EXEMPT EMPLOYEES FOR 2020 Source: (bit.ly/2OJSERl) Further company coverage: