March 2 (Reuters) -

* AKREVIA THERAPEUTICS REBRANDS AS XILIO THERAPEUTICS AND ANNOUNCES $100.5 MILLION SERIES B FINANCING

* XILIO THERAPEUTICS - FINANCING LED BY TAKEDA VENTURES INCLUDES NEW INVESTORS SV HEALTH INVESTORS, MRL VENTURES FUND AND RIVERVEST VENTURE PARTNERS

* XILIO - PUNWANI, MIKE ROSS OF SV HEALTH INVESTORS, PETER DUDEK OF MRL VENTURES FUND, NANCY HONG OF RIVERVEST VENTURE PARTNERS JOINED BOARD Source text for Eikon: