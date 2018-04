April 9 (Reuters) - AKSA AKRILIK KIMYA SANAYII AS:

* JOINT MANAGEMENT PARTNER DOWAKSA ILERI KOMPOZIT MALZEMELER GETS INVESTMENT INCENTIVE CERTIFICATE WORTH $535 MILLION FROM MINISTRY OF ECONOMY FOR 2017-2027

* GETS CERTIFICATE UNDER PROJECT BASED INCENTIVE SYSTEM