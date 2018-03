March 7 (Reuters) - AKTIA BANK ABP:

* ‍MARTIN BACKMAN WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF AKTIA, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* ‍JUHA HAMMARÉN, COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT & COO, AND DEPUTY TO CEO, WILL ACT AS INTERIM CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)