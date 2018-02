BRIEF-Aktia Bank Q4 Operating Profit Up At Eur ‍10.3​ Million

Feb 15 (Reuters) - AKTIA BANK ABP:

* REG-POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN NET COMMISSION- AND NET INCOME FROM LIFE INSURANCE

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR ‍21.8​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET COMMISSION INCOME EUR ‍23.7​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍10.3​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY ON SAME LEVEL AS IN 2017​

* ‍PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.57 (2016; 0.60 OF WHICH EUR 0.08 DERIVED FROM ONE-OFF GAINS) PER SHARE​