BRIEF-Aktia renews its model of operations, concludes codetermination negotiations

Sept 25 (Reuters) - AKTIA BANK ABP:

* AKTIA RENEWS ITS MODEL OF OPERATIONS, CODETERMINATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCLUDED

* ‍WITHIN BRANCH NETWORK OF AKTIA, A TOTAL OF 10 BRANCHES WILL BE MERGED WITH NEARBY BRANCHES​

* ‍FOLLOWING CODETERMINATION NEGOTIATIONS APPROX. 160 NEW JOB OPPORTUNITIES WILL BE OPENED IN BANK, AND APPROX. 260 OF PRESENT JOBS WILL END​

* ‍CHANGES IN BRANCH NETWORK WILL BE MADE GRADUALLY, AND BRANCHES WILL BE CLOSED DURING 2017​