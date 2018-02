Feb 9 (Reuters) - Akumin Inc:

* AKUMIN INC. ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF APPROXIMATELY US$1.9 MILLION IN SHARES BY CERTAIN OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS

* AKUMIN - CERTAIN SENIOR OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF CO HAVE ACQUIRED AN AGGREGATE OF 532,857 SHARES OF CO AT $3.50/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: