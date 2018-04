April 11 (Reuters) - Akumin Inc:

* ANNOUNCES US$35 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL

* UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO BUY 8.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY AT A PRICE OF US$4.00 PER COMMON SHARE

* INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS PARTLY TO FINANCE CASH CONSIDERATION PORTION OF PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED ACQUISITION

* ALSO INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT CO’S GROWTH INITIATIVES, ACQUISITIONS IT PURSUES FROM TIME TO TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: