June 3 (Reuters) - Akumin Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* EXPECT THE REDUCTION IN VOLUME CAUSED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO IMPACT CO’S Q2 REVENUE

* Q1 REVENUE $71.3 MILLION VERSUS $47.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: