BRIEF-Akumin Inc To Acquire Non-Controlling Interests For $21.3 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - Akumin Inc:

* AKUMIN INC. ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS FOR $21.3 MILLION

* AKUMIN INC - TO ACQUIRE ALL OF OUTSTANDING NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS IN SEVEN OF ITS EXISTING TEXAS-BASED DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CENTERS

* AKUMIN INC - DEAL PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE COMPRISED OF AN AGGREGATE CASH PAYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY US$17.9 MILLION

* AKUMIN - DEAL PURCHASE PRICE WILL ALSO INCLUDE BALANCE OF PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT US$3.4 MILLION BEING SATISFIED THROUGH ISSUANCE OF SHARES OF CO