Akumin Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $77.0 MILLION VERSUS $45.5 MILLION IN Q4 2018

* QTRLY DILUTED EPS $0.05

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07, REVENUE VIEW $72.5 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA