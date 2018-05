May 15 (Reuters) - Akva Group ASA:

* REVENUE IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 ENDED ON 589 MNOK (510 MNOK)

* QTRLY NET PROFIT INCREASED TO 24 MILLION NOK COMPARED TO 20 MILLION NOK IN Q1 2017

* FOLLOWING A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN ORDER INTAKE AND ORDER BACKLOG IN 2017, THE OUTLOOK FOR AKVA GROUP IS POSITIVE FOR 2018

* SAYS ENDING QUARTER WITH AN ORDER BACKLOG OF 1.43 BNOK.