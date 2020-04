April 14 (Reuters) - Akva Group ASA:

* REG-AKVA GROUP ASA: UPDATE ON LAND BASED PROJECTS

* AKVA GROUP ASA - CONTRACT WITH A VALUE OF 10,3 MEUR WAS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED BETWEEN Q1 2020 AND Q4 2021

* AKVA GROUP ASA - ON CORONAVIRUS: COOKE AQUACULTURE INC. HAS NOW CANCELLED CONTRACT DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION.

* AKVA GROUP ASA - NORDIC AQUA PARTNERS WILL CONTINUE PROCESS TO HAVE PROJECT FULLY FINANCED LATER THIS YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)