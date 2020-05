May 22 (Reuters) - AKWEL SA:

* INFORMATION ON THE BUYOUT OFFER ON NOVARES GROUP

* REMAINS IN TALKS WITH ALL STAKEHOLDERS WITH A VIEW TO LOOKING INTO THIS OPPORTUNITY FOR A BUSINESS COMBINATION OVER SHORT OR MEDIUM TERM

* INFORMED JUDICIAL ADMINISTRATORS FHB THAT IT IS NOT CURRENTLY IN A POSITION TO SATISFY CONDITIONS PRECEDENT RELATING TO ITS OFFER

* INDICATED THAT IT WOULD NOT BE POSSIBLE IN JUST FOUR WEEKS TO OBTAIN PRIOR AUTHORISATIONS REQUIRED FROM COMPETITION AUTHORITIES