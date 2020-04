BRIEF-Akwel Suspends 5% Growth Target For 2020

April 9 (Reuters) - Akwel SA:

* AKWEL: CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT UP 19% TO €92.2M

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 62.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 61.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2019 FREE CASH FLOW WAS POSITIVE AND REACHED EUR 28.1M

* FY EBITDA EUR 130.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 124.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2019 NET FINANCIAL DEBT OF EUR 34.7M (INCLUDING EUR 10.6M RELATED TO IFRS 16) AND CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF EUR 507.6M

* POSTED AN ANNUAL TURNOVER OF EUR 1,101.2 MILLION IN 2019

* GROUP IS SUSPENDING 5% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2020 AND DIVIDEND PROPOSED FOR 2019 FY WILL BE EUR 0.195, A 35% REDUCTION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AKWEL BENEFITS FROM A NUMBER OF STRUCTURAL ASSETS