BRIEF-Akwel Suspends Or Reduces Activities On Some Of Its Sites

March 19 (Reuters) - AKWEL SA:

* ACTIVITIES OF SOME TWENTY SITES IN EUROPE, MOROCCO, TUNISIA AND TURKEY WILL BE GRADUALLY SUSPENDED OR SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED

* SIMILAR MEASURES WILL QUICKLY BE TAKEN IN AMERICA IN RESPONSE TO RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS MADE BY OUR MANUFACTURER CUSTOMERS IN THIS REGION.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THESE REDUCTIONS IN ACTIVITY OR SHUTDOWNS WILL BE IMPLEMENTED BY END OF WEEK, IN MOST CASES ON A ROLLING TWO-WEEK TIMETABLE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EACH SITE WILL ADAPT ITS ESSENTIAL EMPLOYEE PROTECTION MEASURES TO ITS COUNTRY OF LOCATION AND ITS SPECIFIC CHARACTERISTICS

* IN EVENT OF STOCK SHORTAGES, SOME FACTORIES WILL CONTINUE THEIR PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES WITH SMALLER TEAMS IN ORDER TO MAKE DELIVERIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: LOGISTICS TEAMS WILL MAKE DELIVERIES TO CUSTOMERS BASED ON THEIR SUPPLY NEEDS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE GROUP’S THREE SITES IN CHINA HAVE REOPENED AND ARE ORGANISING A RETURN TO NORMAL PRODUCTION AROUND TIME EMPLOYEES NEED TO SPEND IN ISOLATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)