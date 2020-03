BRIEF-Akzo Nobel Announces Significant Impact Of COVID-19 In Q2

March 31 (Reuters) - AKZO NOBEL NV:

* FOCUSES ON COVID-19 RESPONSE, READY TO RESUME MOMENTUM TOWARDS WINNING TOGETHER: 15 BY 20 AMBITION WHEN MARKETS NORMALIZE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ONCE MARKETS NORMALIZE, AKZONOBEL INTENDS TO RESUME ITS POSITIVE MOMENTUM AND DRIVE PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH INDUSTRY FRONTRUNNERS

* HEADWINDS RELATED TO COVID-19 ARE INCREASING FOR MOST PARTS OF WORLD AND WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT DURING Q2

* IN CHINA, ACTIVITY IS GRADUALLY RETURNING TO NORMAL AFTER BEING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED IN Q1

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE EUR 1.2 BILLION AND FINANCIAL LEVERAGE WAS 0.7X NET DEBT/EBITDA

* OUTLOOK: SIGNIFICANT MARKET DISRUPTION FORCES US TO PAUSE KEY PARTS OF OUR TRANSFORMATION AND HENCE TO SUSPEND OUR 2020 FINANCIAL AMBITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)