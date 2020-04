BRIEF-Akzo Nobel Q1 Adjusted Operating Income Up At 214 Million Euros

April 22 (Reuters) - AKZO NOBEL NV:

* REG-AKZONOBEL’S Q1 RESULTS SHOW 31% PROFITABILITY IMPROVEMENT, DESPITE HEADWINDS FROM COVID-19

* Q1 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME UP 31% AT EUR 214 MILLION

* Q1 NET INCOME FROM TOTAL OPERATIONS AT EUR 114 MILLION (2019: EUR 65 MILLION)

* Q1 REVENUE 6% LOWER AND 5% LOWER IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES(3), WITH POSITIVE PRICE/MIX OF 2% MORE THAN OFFSET BY 7% LOWER VOLUMES, MAINLY DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME AT EUR 187 MILLION INCLUDES EUR 27 MILLION NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM IDENTIFIED ITEMS

* Q1 TRANSFORMATION AND OTHER SAVINGS DELIVERED EUR 44 MILLION LOWER COSTS (COMPARED WITH Q1 OF 2019)

* Q1 ADJUSTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 54% AT EUR 0.71

* Q1 RETURN ON SALES, EXCLUDING UNALLOCATED COSTS, INCREASED TO 12.4% (2019: 9.1%) WITH PRICE/MIX UP 2%

* TRANSFORMATION AND OTHER SAVINGS DELIVERED EUR 44 MILLION LOWER COSTS

* COVID-19 HEADWINDS ARE INCREASING FOR MOST OF WORLD AND WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT DURING Q2

* WE’VE BEEN FORCED TO PAUSE KEY PARTS OF OUR TRANSFORMATION AND SUSPEND OUR 2020 FINANCIAL AMBITION

* WE’RE EAGER TO QUICKLY RESUME OUR POSITIVE MOMENTUM ONCE MARKETS NORMALIZE - CEO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 2.06 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.13 BILLION SEEN IN REFINITIV POLL

* €408 MILLION OF €500 MILLION SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM EXECUTED DURING Q1 2020

* RAW MATERIAL COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO HAVE A MODERATELY FAVORABLE IMPACT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

* CONTINUED MARGIN MANAGEMENT AND COST-SAVING PROGRAMS ARE IN PLACE TO ADDRESS THE CURRENT CHALLENGES

* TARGETS A LEVERAGE RATIO OF 1-2 TIMES NET DEBT/EBITDA BY THE END OF 2020 AND COMMIT TO RETAIN A STRONG INVESTMENT GRADE CREDIT RATING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)