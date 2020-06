June 11 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel NV:

* AKZONOBEL WEATHERING COVID-19 STORM

* AKZO NOBEL NV - DURING Q1, COVID-19 ADVERSELY IMPACTED REVENUE BY AROUND MINUS 5%

* AKZO NOBEL NV - ASIA WAS MOST AFFECTED THROUGHOUT Q1, WITH OTHER REGIONS IMPACTED ONLY FROM SECOND HALF OF MARCH ONWARDS

* AKZO NOBEL NV - DEMAND IMPROVED AS SOME LOCKDOWN MEASURES STARTED TO EASE, ALTHOUGH REVENUE FOR MAY REMAINED AROUND 20% BELOW 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)