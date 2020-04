April 28 (Reuters) - AL ALAMIYA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO :

* SIGNS INSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH RIYAD BANK

* TO PROVIDE INSURANCE COVERAGE ON MORTGAGE PROGRAM AND GROUP LIFE

* CONTRACT VALUE ABOVE 15% OF TOTAL GROSS SALES OF 2019

* EXPECTS FOR THIS AGREEMENT HAVE A POSITIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON RESULTS FOR 2020G Source:(bit.ly/2SgQLNY) Further company coverage: