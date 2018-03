March 20 (Reuters) - AL BARAKA BANKING GROUP BSC:

* ‍​EGM APPROVES INCREASE OF ISSUED AND PAID UP SHARE CAPITAL TO $1.24 BILLION FROM $1.21 BILLION BY TRANSFERRING $36.2 MLN TO SHARE CAPITAL AND BY ISSUING THREE BONUS SHARES FOR EVERY 100 SHARES

* ‍​EGM APPROVES TO INCREASE THE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL TO $2.5 BILLION Source:(bit.ly/2pqeL2B) Further company coverage: