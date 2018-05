May 7 (Reuters) - AL BARAKA BANKING GROUP:

* Q1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $35 MILLION VERSUS $34 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET INCOME ACHIEVED A GGROWTH OF 11 PERCENT TO REACH $57 MILLION DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* TOTAL OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 3 PERCENT TO REACH $257 MILLION DURING Q1 OF 2018

* CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AS AT THE END OF MARCH 2018 REACHED US$20.4 BILLION