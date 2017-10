Aug 7 (Reuters) - AL BARAKA BANKING GROUP

* Q2 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $35.7 MILLION VERSUS $43.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME $255.5 MILLION VERSUS $262.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AS AT END-JUNE 2017 WERE UP 4 PERCENT REACHING $20 BILLION

* GROUP EXPECTS THAT THE RESULTS OF REMAINING PART OF YEAR WILL WITNESS AN IMPROVEMENT IN REVENUES AND INCOME