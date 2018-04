April 19 (Reuters) - ABDULMOHSEN AL HOKAIR GROUP FOR TOURISM AND DEVELOPMENT CO:

* SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MASTER DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT (MDA) WITH INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS PROPERTIES

* EXPECTS TO SEE POSITIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS AGREEMENT STARTING FROM Q1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: