April 26 (Reuters) - AL TAYYAR TRAVEL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY :

* ANNOUNCES SIGNING A JV AGREEMENT TO ESTABLISH AND OPERATE CINEMAS WITH CINEPOLIS AND AL TAYER GROUP

* THE COMPANY TARGETING TO OPEN 300 SCREENS IN 15 CITIES IN SAUDI ARABIA

* WILL START TO PROCESS REQUIRED PROCEDURES TO GET OFFICIAL PERMITS AND LICENSES FROM CONCERNED GOVERNMENTAL AUTHORITIES