Dec 17 (Reuters) - AL-KHAIR NATIONAL:

* APPROVES OFFER FROM KHALED SULEMAN NASSER TO BUY CO‘S PARTIAL STAKE AMOUNTING TO 58.2 MILLION SHARES OR 18.758 PERCENT STAKE OF AL MAL INVESTMENT

* INITIAL AUCTION PRICE AS PER AGREEMENT TO BE 43.2 FILS PER SHARE‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )