March 16 (Reuters) - AL KHALEEJ TRAINING AND EDUCATION COMPANY:

* MEASURES TAKEN IN WAKE OF OFFICIAL PRECAUTIONARY INSTRUCTIONS TO CONFRONT CORONA VIRUS

* ACTIVATES ITS VIRTUAL TECHNICAL PLATFORMS FOR TRAINING AND EDUCATION

* ACTIVATES HOME AGENT CONCEPT FOR ALL OF ITS CALL CENTERS

* THESE MEASURES WILL ENABLE CO TO CONTINUE PROVIDE ITS SERVICES WITHOUT INTERRUPTION