March 4 (Reuters) - ABDULLAH ABDUL MOHSIN AL KHODARI SONS CO :

* COMPLETES PUBLIC AUCTION, GROSS SALES VALUE OF EQUIPMENT SOLD IN AUCTION IS 20.6 MILLION RIYALS, GROSS PROFIT VALUE IS 12.8 MILLION RIYALS

* FINANCIAL IMPACT OF AUCTION RESULTS WILL BE REFLECTED IN Q1, 2018