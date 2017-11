Nov 7 (Reuters) - AL MAL CAPITAL:

* SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH AZIMUT TO LAUNCH UCITS MENA EQUITY FUND ‍​

* EQUITY FUND WILL BE ESTABLISHED BY AZ FUND MANAGEMENT S.A., AZIMUT LUXEMBOURG FUND MANAGEMENT COMPANY WITHIN ITS UCITS UMBRELLA FUND

* EQUITY FUND WILL BE BRANDED AZ FUND AL MAL MENA EQUITY TO REFLECT STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN TWO COMPANIES