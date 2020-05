May 27 (Reuters) - LIVESTOCK TRANSPORT AND TRADING CO :

* CONFIRMS THAT FEW CREW MEMBERS OF LIVESTOCK SHIP TESTED POSITIVE FOR NEW CORONAVIRUS

* SAYS SIX CREW MEMBERS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

* SAYS LIVESTOCK WILL BE LOADED AFTER APPROVAL FORM AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES

* EXPECTS LOSS OF 260,000 DINARS DUE TO STOPPAGE OF SHIP FOR 14 DAYS Source:(bit.ly/3ekCNDg)