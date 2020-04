April 12 (Reuters) - AL RAJHI REIT:

* CURFEW IMPACTED BUSINESS OF ITS TENANTS IN RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES

* EXPECTS BUSINESS TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY CONTINUED ECONOMIC FLUCTUATIONS IN GLOBAL AND LOCAL MARKETS

* DIFFICULT TO DETERMINE FULL IMPACT ON FUND'S PERFORMANCE