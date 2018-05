May 6 (Reuters) - AL SAFWA MUBASHER FINANCIAL SERVICES :

* SHAREHOLDERS REAPPOINTS IHAB RASHAD AS ACTING CEO FOR DURATION OF SUSPENSION OF YAQOUB AL NAQBI UNTIL A FINAL DECISION TAKEN FOR CEO POSITION

* SHAREHOLDERS DISMISS YACOUB ALI AL-NAQBI AS BOARD MEMBER AND MD AND NOT ABSOLVE HIM UNTIL GA CONSIDERS REST OF MEMBERS