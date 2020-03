March 29 (Reuters) - AL SOOR FUEL MARKETING COMPANY :

* CLOSES 33 FUEL STATIONS DURING PARTIAL LOCKDOWN

* CLOSES ALL ACTIVITIES EXCEPT FEUL REFILLING AT ALFA FUEL STATION

* SERVICES CLOSURE IMPACT WILL APPEAR IN Q1, 2020 FINANCIAL RESULT Source: (bit.ly/3bAeK1P) Further company coverage: