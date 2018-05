May 7 (Reuters) - AL TAWFEEK COMPANY FOR FINANCIAL LEASING :

* Q1 STANDALONE NET PROFIT EGP 16.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 15.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 16.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 15.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 176.2 MILLION VERSUS EGP 147 MILLION YEAR AGO Source:(bit.ly/2FSh43M) Further company coverage: