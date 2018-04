April 12 (Reuters) - AL TAYYAR TRAVEL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY :

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ALBILAD FINANCIAL TO ESTABLISH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT FUND, TO BE MANAGED BY ALBILAD FINANCIAL

* CO WILL CONTRIBUTE WITH 6 REAL ESTATE PROPERTIES IN RIYAD AND JEDDAH TO DEVELOP HOTELS

* AGREEMENT IS VALID FOR A PERIOD OF 24 MONTHS FROM DATE OF SIGNING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: