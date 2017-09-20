BRIEF-Alabama Graphite receives unsolicited indicative proposal for acquisition; board appoints special committee

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Alabama Graphite Corp:

* Alabama Graphite receives unsolicited indicative proposal for acquisition; board of directors appoints special committee

* Alabama Graphite - ‍pursuant to terms of confidentiality agreement, interested party’s separate request, co “withholding name of interested party​”

* Alabama Graphite corp - ‍interested party’s indicative offer was conditional and non-binding​

* Alabama graphite - it was proposed co’s shareholders would get no cash, would receive, in exchange for each share, 0.10 of 1 share of interested party​

* Alabama Graphite corp - ‍if implemented, shareholders of alabama graphite would become minority shareholders of interested party​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: