BRIEF-Alacer gold announces Q3 earnings per share $0.10
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 11:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Alacer gold announces Q3 earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Alacer Gold Corp

* Alacer Gold announces third quarter 2017 operating and financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alacer Gold Corp - ‍FY gold production for çöpler physicals is forecasted to be within lower end of guidance of 160,000 to 180,000 ounces​

* Alacer Gold Corp -qtrly ‍çöpler production increased 25% Q-O-Q to 39,312 ounces​

* Alacer Gold Corp - ‍sulfide project is 62% complete, on schedule and under budget​

* Alacer Gold Corp - ‍at end of Q3, there were 86,359 ounces of unsettled forward gold sales contracts remaining​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
