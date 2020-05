May 28 (Reuters) - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE :

* DGAP-NEWS: ALADDIN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES SE ACHIEVES MILESTONE IN DRUG DEVELOPMENT AGAINST ALZHEIMER’S AND OTHER AGE-RELATED DISEASES: NEW COMPOUNDS DISCOVERED THROUGH SELF-DEVELOPED AI VIRTUAL SCREEN WITH RECOMMENDATION SUCCESS RATE 40 TIMES HIGHER THAN TRADITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)