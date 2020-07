BRIEF-Aladdin Says Dexamethasone Has Been Validated As Repurposed COVID-19 Drug

July 2 (Reuters) - ALADDIN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES SE :

* DISCOVERS LIFE-SAVING DRUG REPURPOSED FOR CORONAVIRUS AND WINS THE WORLD’S LEADING DATA MINING CONFERENCE CUP

* DEXAMETHASONE HAS RECENTLY BEEN GLOBALLY VALIDATED AS ‘FIRST LIFE-SAVING DRUG’ TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS

* AFTER SUBMITTING RESEARCH PAPER TO ASSOCIATION FOR COMPUTING MACHINERY’S SPECIAL INTEREST GROUP ON KNOWLEDGE DISCOVERY AND DATA MINING, ALADDIN HAS NOW BEEN SELECTED AS ONE OF WINNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)