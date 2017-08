June 8 (Reuters) - Alahlia Insurance Co

* Appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) as financial adviser to assess value of Solidarity General Takaful (SGT) as part of merger process

* Solidarity General Takaful appoints KPMG Fakhro as financial adviser to conduct value assessment Source: (bit.ly/2rDTRhU) Further company coverage: