Dec 4 (Reuters) - ALAHLIA INSURANCE CO:

* GETS CENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN APPROVAL ON CONVERSION OF LICENSE TO TAKAFUL AND MERGER WITH SOLIDARITY GENERAL TAKAFUL (SGT)

* SAYS UNDER MERGER BUSINESS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES TO BE TRANSFERRED FROM SOLIDARITY GENERAL TAKAFUL TO CO Source: (bit.ly/2BEMslA) Further company coverage: