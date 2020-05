May 11 (Reuters) -

* ALAMEDA COUNTY SAYS HAVE NOTIFIED TESLA THAT THEY CAN ONLY MAINTAIN MINIMUM BASIC OPERATION AT FREMONT FACTORY UNTIL WE HAVE AN APPROVED PLAN

* ALAMEDA COUNTY SAYS CONTINUE TO MOVE CLOSER TO AN AGREED UPON SAFETY PLAN WITH TESLA FOR REOPENING OF FREMONT FACTORY BEYOND MINIMUM BASIC OPERATIONS Source : bit.ly/3fDLzxC