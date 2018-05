May 3 (Reuters) - Alamo Group Inc:

* ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* ALAMO GROUP INC - BATY WILL SUCCEED RONALD A. ROBINSON, WHO HAD BEEN SERVING AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD SINCE NOVEMBER OF 2017