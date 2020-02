BRIEF-Alamo Group Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.81

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Alamo Group Inc:

* ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.49 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 SALES $300.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $291.6 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.32 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* “ARE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR CO FOR 2020 AND BEYOND”

* CONTINUOUSLY MONITORING VARIOUS DEVELOPMENTS GLOBALLY THAT COULD IMPACT US SUCH AS CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IN ASIA

* CONTINUOUSLY MONITORING VARIOUS DEVELOPMENTS GLOBALLY THAT COULD IMPACT US SUCH AS TRADE DISPUTE BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA